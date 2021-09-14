Terengganu records unemployment rate of 4.2% in second quarter of 2021

KUALA TERENGGANU: The unemployment rate in Terengganu was 4.2 percent or involving 20,000 individuals in the second quarter of this year compared to 4.1 percent or 19,800 individuals in 2020.

State Trade, Industry, Regional Development and Administrative Wellbeing Committee chairman Datuk Tengku Hassan Tengku Omar said this was due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

“So far, the unemployment rate in Terengganu is still below the national level despite an increase in the second quarter of 2021,” he told the State Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Rozi Mamat (BN-Telemong) on the unemployment rate in Terengganu.

Tengku Hassan said based on the data from the Department of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Malaysia was 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 4.55 percent in the previous year.

He also said that the state government was implementing various efforts to address the unemployment issue including organising the state-level Penjana Career Carnival 2021 last April.

The carnival, a joint effort between the Terengganu Human Resource Development Centre (T-HRDC) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso), had offered jobs to 982 candidates, he said. — Bernama