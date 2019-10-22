Terengganu RTD denies its personnel causing accident

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) has refuted the allegations that its personnel caused an accident in which a boy’s right foot was severed in the collision in Kampung Tok Dor last night.

Its director Zulkarnain Yasin said he regretted public’s provocation and the netizens’ irresponsible attitude for spreading the fake news on social media sites without trying to verify it first, which had jeopardised the safety of RTD personnel.

“I want to emphasise that the accident had nothing to do with the RTD, it just happened that three RTD personnel were near the location when the accident occurred.

“What I regret most is the reckless actions and provocations of the members of the public at the scene last night that threatened the safety of RTD personnel and caused damage to the department’s vehicle,” he said in a statement via WhatsApp application today.

However, Zulkarnain said the three personnel escaped uninjured.

Following the incident, he said a police report was lodged last night over the threats hurled by some civilians against RTD personnel.

He added that he was also collecting information to lodge another police report on defamation that had affected the image and reputation of the department and its personnel.

In the 7.30pm incident, a Year Six student, also a pillion rider, severed his right foot after the motorcycle he was riding with his uncle collided with a Toyota Vios car from the opposite direction.

At the time of the accident, three RTD personnel were inspecting three lorries, about 50m from the scene and were accused to have caused the accident. - Bernama