Terengganu’s Chinese community wants to see change

CHUKAI: It is common knowledge that the political interests of the Chinese community in Terengganu today revolve around the three main cores of economy, education and heritage, and if those three aspects are met, their votes in this state will surely be captured.

Coffee shop proprietor Hoo So Boon, 73, said that since falling under the PAS government, so far there have been no changes in the state for traders from the Chinese community like him.

“I have been in business since the 60s, but I see today that there is no help for traders. This coffee shop looks like it’s just waiting to collapse in time . No one cares about us small traders.

“Many of my children have migrated to other states and one of them works in Singapore to earn a living...it’s quite difficult to find jobs around here,” said the father of five to Bernama.

A resident in Chukai, Lee Kik Wah, 55, said the economic slowdown here made his business deteriorate even further and had to find other alternatives to generate income.

“Previously I was only dealing in motorcycle spare parts but now I have to do two or three jobs such as selling goods online to make ends meet including paying workers’ salaries,” he said.

For Seng Chuan, 49, the education sector here is not bad but when compared to other states such as Selangor and Penang, Terengganu lacks both public and private higher education institutes.

“My own son is more interested in continuing his studies at higher education institutes outside the state because the courses offered at universities or colleges here are quite limited.

“I hope the leaders who are elected in the Terengganu State Election (PRN) on Aug 12 always care about the problems faced and are concerned with the people, including the Chinese community here,” he said.

Out of 930,894 registered voters in Terengganu, a total of 26,613 are voters from the Chinese community.

Terengganu has been under PAS rule when the party won the state in the 14th General Election in 2018 by securing 22 out of 32 State Legislative Assembly seats. - Bernama