Terengganu State Assembly re-elects Husain as senator

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly today unanimously approved a motion to re-elect Terengganu PAS Commissioner Datuk Husain Awang as a senator.

The re-election of Husain, 75, for a three-year term was proposed by Menteri Besar Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

“Hopefully, his (Husain’s) participation as the Terengganu representative in Dewan Negara will enable him to contribute to the religion, the country and the state,” Ahmad Samsuri said at the state assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman, here today.

Prior to being appointed as a member of the Senate from 2018 to 2021, Husain has served as the Terengganu Legislative Assembly speaker during from 1999 to 2014 after PAS captured Terengganu in the 10th General Election.

The father of 10 is also a former lecturer at Kolej Agama Sultan Zainal Abidin and Kolej Islam Klang, Selangor. — Bernama