Terengganu Sultan presents contributions to 400 recipients

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin today presented contributions to 400 recipients including the hardcore poor, the poor and persons with disabilities (PwD) in the state in conjunction with his 61st birthday celebration.

The ceremony was held at Istana Syarqiyyah, here, accompanied by the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and the State Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abd Jalil.

One of the recipients, a single mother from Kampung Seberang Takir, Azmiah Harun, 55 said she would forever cherish the memory of receiving contributions from the Sultanah.

“All my life I have never dreamed of setting foot in the palace or meeting the Sultan, Sultanah and their son,” she said adding the contribution was valuable especially ahead of the Aidiladha celebration.

Another recipient, Husna Abdullah, 43 of Kampung Batu Enam said the contributions reflected Sultan Mizan’s concern for the welfare of the Terengganu people.

“My husband is self-employed and his income is unstable. I take massage jobs every Friday to help earn extra money. This donation is much needed and is very meaningful as it comes from His Highness himself,” said the mother of five.-Bernama