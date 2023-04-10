Terengganu targets 300,000 tourists to visit Taik Kenyir this year

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state government is confident of achieving its target of attracting 300,000 tourists to Tasik Kenyir by the end of this year.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris (pix) said a total of 141,487 tourists had visited Tasik Kenyir as of July.

“Although the monsoon season is almost here, the target can still be achieved since Tasik Kenyir is an attraction, especially among anglers,” he told the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

He said this when replying to a question by Mohd Zawawi Ismail (PAS-Telemong), who wanted to know the total number of visitors to Tasik Kenyir and what measures are taken by the state government to boost the tourism sector.

Rizal said there was a drastic drop in the number of tourists visiting Tasik Kenyir, from 607,398 in 2019 to 208,097 in 2020.

However, he said that in 2021, the number of tourists rose to 277,969 before dropping again to 246,896 in 2022.

“The drastic drop was due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the organisation of various events in the area, we are confident that the tourism sector in Kenyir will be back to its previous robust level,” he said. -Bernama