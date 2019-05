KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) foresees electricity consumption will increase by 30% ahead of the Aidilfitri festive season, said its customer service head Mohd Nazri Puteh.

He said the supply of electricity would be adequate during the Aidilfitri celebrations as the supply capacity in Terengganu is still much higher than consumption.

“Currently we are actively carrying out checks and maintenance at all stations to ensure that electricity supply is readily available to cope with the increase in demand as thousands of people will be returning to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Terengganu TNB will also ensure that our staff members and generator sets are on standby to help minimise electricity supply disruption as had happened previously,“ he told reporters after the breaking of the fast with the media last night.

Also present was Terengganu Journalist Club (Kawat) deputy president Ahmad Syafri Husnaini Mohamad.

He added that at present Terengganu TNB has about 900 staff and 10 per cent of them would be working on shifts during the Hari Raya holidays.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nazri said TNB has also planned to increase its supply capacity to meet growing demand from local as well as foreign companies especially at the industrial areas in Terengganu. — Bernama