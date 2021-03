KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government will amend the Turtle Enactment 1951 (Amendment 1987) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting in November this year.

State Agriculture and Food Industry, Plantation, Commodity and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Azman Ibrahim said that once the amendment was implemented, the sale of all types of turtle eggs would be banned in Terengganu.

“The current enactment, with the last amendment in 1987, is no longer relevant. The public is not afraid because the punishment is too lenient and the fine rate is too low.

“The enactment only prohibits the sale of leatherback turtles’ eggs, and the species has not landed in Terengganu for a long time. The last landing was detected in 2017 at two locations in Dungun, namely in Kuala Abang and Rantau Abang,” he said.

He said this to reporters after visiting the turtle conservation centre at Pantai Mak Kepit in Pulau Redang today.

Dr Azman also said that currently, Terengganu is the only state in Malaysia that still allows the sale of eggs of other turtle species (green, hawksbill and olive ridley) openly.

He said that the state government’s intention to ban the sale of all types of turtle eggs, through the amendment of the enactment, had so far received very positive feedback from various quarters.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in turtle conservation and the environment, as well as institutions of higher learning, are among those who welcome this proposal.

“At the same time, we hope the public takes note of this matter, especially traders at the Pasar Besar Kedai Payang who are still selling turtle eggs, to stop the activity in stages before the ban is fully enforced,” he said.

The state government also increased the total allocation for turtle conservation efforts by channeling RM300,000 this year compared with RM180,000 last year as a sign of concern for the effort, he said. — Bernama