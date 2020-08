KUALA TERENGGANU: Beginning January next year, the Terengganu government will increase the number of Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) members in the state with the participation of its political allies, namely Umno and Bersatu.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said it was to strengthen cooperation within the government coalition through the involvement of the grassroots.

“If it shows positive results, we will further strengthen this cooperation through other forms,“ he told reporters after the winding-up session of the State Legislative Assembly sitting here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said the appointments of individuals, holding various positions in state government-linked companies (GCLs) were made based on their expertise and qualifications.

“They are appointed on a contract basis of between two and three years and the appointed individuals have the capability to resolve some of the issues faced by the GLCs concerned,“ he said.

He said this in response to the claim made by former Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said that there were individuals who hold several positions in the companies. — Bernama