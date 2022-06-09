Terengganu to discuss with federal govt on Hulu Besut-Kuala Krai road project

JERTIH: The Terengganu state government will consult with the federal government on the construction of the road linking Keruak, Hulu Besut here, to Lata Rek in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix).

He said before the 14th general election (GE14), the 12-kilometer road project had gone through the bidding process but the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government cancelled the project when they took over the administration.

“ I hope we will be given the approval to continue the project because with the technical details already available, we only need to review the tenders, so work on the project can be expedited,” he told reporters after handing over the group settlement scheme (RTB) land title at Padang Astaka, Pasir Akar here today.

He said the construction of the road would bring development to the Hulu Besut area as road users would most likely use the route to shorten the travel time from Besut and the surrounding districts to get to Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, when officiating the Darau Agro Recreation Park in Kampung Darau here, Ahmad Samsuri said the RM15.5 million recreation park which was completed last November, boasts of a floating restaurant, agro bazaar, jetty building, observation tower, public toilets, outdoor gymnasium and several other facilities

“The park which will be open to the public soon, is a new tourism product in Besut, in addition to the beautiful islands, beaches, waterfalls and lakes,” he said adding the tourism activities could boost the economic growth of the surrounding areas.

Work on the 4.19-hectare Danau Agro Recreation Park began in October 2017. — Bernama