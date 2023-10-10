Terengganu to enforce syariah-compliant dress code on tourists

PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu state government plans to enforce a syariah-compliant dress code especially involving international tourists.

Berita Harian reported that aside from monitoring and enforcement, the Terengganu state government will work together with tourism operators to ensure tourists, including international tourists abide by the dress code.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the monitoring and enforcement of the dress code has to be implemented, especially at tourism hotspots such as Pulau Redang dan Pulau Perhentian.

“The syariah-compliant dressing etiquette will begin at the state’s entrance. We will also install a sign board regarding the dressing etiquette at all the entrances to Terengganu,” he said.

This is after Ladang state assemblyman, Zuraida Md Noor’s statement urging the state government last Wednesday to enforce the implementation of the syariah guidelines involving the dress code to educate foreign tourists.

She admitted to having been angry seeing several Muslim tourists dare to violate the state government’s Tourism Guidelines due to being unaware of its existence in addition to weak enforcement of said guidelines.

Furthermore, Razali, who is also the Kijal assemblyman, mentioned that the state still lacks the initiative in educating tourists regarding the etiquette causing them to dress provocatively while travelling the state’s islands.

“We are working on educating Muslim tourists from Malaysia and other countries to ensure they comply with the dressing etiquette,” he added.