Terengganu tourism given a boost with direct flight to Pulau Redang

KUALA NERUS: The tourism industry in Pulau Redang is expected to grow with the availability of direct flights from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport to the island.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said the direct flight was made possible through a cooperation between the state government and SKS Airways.

He said with the availability of the service, tourists would be able to come to Pulau Redang either by sea or air.

“When the country’s border is opened, we expect more tourists from abroad to go to Pulau Redang with the availability of the flight service directly to the island by SKS Airways and also the existing Berjaya Air.

“Indirectly, it will also help to revive the state’s economy which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said after welcoming the inaugural Twin-Otter DCH6-300 flight carrying 19 passengers today.

The aircraft left Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Selangor, at 8.30 am and landed at Padang Terbang, on Pulau Redang, at about 9.50 am.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Tengku Faruk Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil and SKS Airways head of Planning and Strategic Unit, Hasmadi Muhamad.

Meanwhile, Hasmadi said the airline chose to fly to Pulau Redang because it was confident of its huge tourism prospects and demand for the service.

“Apart from Pulau Redang, we also have direct flights to Pangkor Island and to Pulau Tioman Island, by the second quarter of this year.

“Currently, we only have one flight daily to Pulau Redang, but will be increased to twice a day starting March 7,“ he said. — Bernama