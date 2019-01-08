Teresa Kok sues Azwanddin over defamatory speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok Suh Sim today filed a suit against Pertubuhan Jaringan Melayu Malaysia’s president (JMM) Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah over a defamatory speech linking her in the land dispute involving the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple in Seafield, Subang Jaya.

Kok filed the suit through the legal firm, S. N. Nair & Partners, at the High Court Registry here and named Azwanddin in his personal capacity and as JMM president as first and second defendant.

In her statement of claim, Kok said that on Dec 25 at a rally held at Dataran Seni Klang, Selangor, Azwanddin as the president of JMM had made a speech which among others included defamatory words, libel and lies about her.

The plaintiff claimed that the speech was carried on online media portals both locally and internationally.

She contended that the speech in their ordinary meaning and natural meaning were understood to mean amongst others that she was a racist, had abused her powera as a minister and acted unfairly, as well was a dishonest minister and unethical and had no principles.

Kok claimed that the speech was also in its ordinary meaning and natural meaning untrue, malicious, deliberate and had been done without due regard to the truth of the matter and was seriously prejudicial to the reputation of the plaintiff.

She further claimed that the defendant had caused the publication of the speech with the intention and motive of defaming the plaintiff in her personal and official capacity and had been made mala fide and with malicious intention.

The minister contended that the speech was published with the purpose of inciting the public and cause ill-will towards the plaintiff and it was played out irresponsibly to the public and was specifically made to achieve a cheap sensation, to create chaos and possible physical and other harm to the plaintiff.

As a result, it had caused the plaintiff to suffer distress, anxiety and shame, for which the plaintiff was entitled to aggravated and exemplary damages, she said.

Kok said she had on Dec 26 and 31, 2018 sent a letter of demand through her solicitor demanding the defendants retract, apologise and pay damages to her but it was ignored and refused by the defendants.

The plaintiff is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages as well as an injunction to restrain the defendants either through agents and/or any other persons from further uttering, writing or publishing the same speech, and also costs. — Bernama