SINGAPORE: Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok (pix) today expressed her disappointment over negative palm oil sentiments having also taken root in Singapore.

Citing an example, she said the Singapore Zoo had on several occasions created sensationalised displays on palm oil and deforestation at its Orangutan enclosure.

This, according to her, damaged the image of palm oil producing countries within the region, despite progressive efforts towards sustainability and wildlife conservation.

“In this case, the Singapore Zoo acted possibly in haste and reflected emotions expressed by many ill-informed visitors,“ she said in his keynote address on “Connecting Markets, Forging Consensus: Partnerships for Sustainable Palm Oil” at the 6th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources, here today.

“On that note, ideally in the interest of Asean solidarity, we must be supportive of one another, especially when matters are fact-based and illustrated in a transparent manner,“ Kok said. — Bernama