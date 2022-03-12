Terrace house damaged in Rantau landslide

SEREMBAN: A landslide, following continuous rain since noon, damaged the front of a terrace house at Taman Sri Anggerik in Rantau near here yesterday.

Rantau Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Izuwan Abd Rahim said the landslide also put three more houses in the area at risk.

“Two families involving three people have moved in with their relatives. Monitoring will be done in the area every two hours before the Seremban City Council (MBS) takes maintenance action early tomorrow morning,“ he told Bernama.

He said the incident was also under the jurisdiction of MBS because the first incident happened on Nov 11 and involved the collapse of the river bank which is close to the residential area. - Bernama