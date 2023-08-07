Terrifying moments for civil servant’s family as gunman shoots at their house

KOTA BHARU: A civil servant and his family in Kampung Guntong, Kok Lanas here, were terrified when their house was repeatedly shot at by an unknown gunman last night.

Kota Bahru district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said police received the call about the incident at 11.59 pm.

“The house is owned by a man who is a civil servant and lives there with his family. We found several gunshot marks on the house and vehicles owned by the occupants,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said police were on the hunt for the suspect.

“We appeal to members of the public who have any information on the suspect to contact ASP Mohd Ridhuan Ismail at 019-2454224 or 09-7752200 or the nearest police station,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.-Bernama