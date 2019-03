PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in reaction to the New Zealand terror attacks, said terrorism has no borders and that “we cannot know where they will strike”.

Dr Mahathir said he had actually written a letter to the British Prime Minister saying that “you can’t fight terrorism like you fight a conventional war (as) you don’t know where they are going to strike.”

He said the best way to treat terrorism was to understand it and try to resolve or remove the reasons for terrorism.

“We cannot guarantee they will not appear here or there,“ he told a press conference after presenting Bersatu membership cards to eight former Sabah Umno leaders, here today.

To a question, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia was fortunate (in regards to terrorism) because its intelligence services were efficient.

“We know who they are, we know their movements, we have arrested some and tried to re-educate them,“ he added.

News reports said the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers left at least 40 people dead and many others injured, including two Malaysians.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir, in a Facebook post had said that he regretted very much the deadly terror attacks at the two mosques.

He hoped that the government of New Zealand would arrest the terrorists and take the necessary action under the laws of the country. — Bernama