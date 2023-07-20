Tesla to drive sustainable mobility with strategic expansion in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Tesla, a leading American multinational electric automotive manufacturer, has announced its strategic expansion into the Malaysian market via Tesla Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

According to a joint statement by Tesla and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, the move is a direct response to the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Global Leaders initiative introduced by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

The company will introduce its cutting-edge lineup of electric vehicles (EV) to Malaysian consumers, starting with its Model 3 and Model Y.

“As Tesla aims to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of Malaysians, more of its models will be introduced in the future.

“Malaysian customers may now access Tesla’s official website to place their orders,“ it said.

Tesla is also committed to investing in setting up a vast network of fast-charging and regular-charging stations across strategic locations in Malaysia to provide EV owners with a seamless and convenient charging experience, thus encouraging widespread EV adoption in the country.

The company will set up its state-of-the-art head office and service centre in Cyberjaya, Selangor for all of its corporate operations, marketing, training, customer support activities and vehicle services, equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed with highly trained Tesla technicians.

It would also establish experience centres in key metropolitan areas across Malaysia, providing customers with firsthand experience driving the latest EV models.

“These centres would serve as interactive spaces for potential buyers to gain insights into the benefits of electric mobility and receive personalised assistance from knowledgeable Tesla sales representatives,” it said.

Meanwhile, MITI said it is focusing on transforming Malaysia’s industrial and investment landscape to not only attract companies like Tesla to help enhance domestic suppliers’ position in global value chains, but also open up new ‘greener’ economic opportunities and create higher-paying jobs for Malaysians.

“Tesla’s presence here will help raise Malaysia’s pro-business and pro-investment credentials on the global stage, and we look forward to welcoming more multinational investors that share our vision of developing a more sustainable, balanced and inclusive economic growth for our nation,“ said MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

MIDA has approved 58 projects totalling RM26.2 billion in the EV industry and its related ecosystems from 2018 to March 2023.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s regional director, Isabel Fan said the company’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, and it is looking forward to help drive a greener future for Malaysia.

Under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, Malaysia is set to ensure that electromotive vehicles (xEVs) account for at least 15 per cent of the total industry volume (TIV) by 2030 and 38 per cent of TIV by 2040, as well as 10,000 units of charging facilities by 2025. -Bernama