Tesla to officially launch in Malaysia on July 20

JUST less than two weeks ago, Malaysians were greeted with the news that Tesla, the leading BEV company in the world, hosted a walk-in interview in Cyberjaya.

Now, we’ve got the much anticipated news that they will be making their official debut in Kuala Lumpur on July 20.

Tesla Malaysia’s official Instagram page is already up as well.

However, it’s unclear which model Tesla will bring forth to Malaysia for the launch.

They have released Model Y and Model 3 in the Singapore and Thailand market so it’s somewhat likely that those two models will be making an appearance in Malaysia.

The next question would be the price. In Singapore, the Model Y can be obtained with a starting price of SGD 87,990 (~RM 303,657) while the Model 3 starts from SGD 75,990 (~RM 262,244).

While in Thailand, the Model Y goes from THB 1,959,000 (~RM 259,643) as opposed to the Model 3 which starts at THB 1,759,000 (~RM 233,000).

Remember to have your eyes peeled for July 20!