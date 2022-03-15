‘Test and Release’ air VTL SOP takes effect tomorrow: Wee

PUTRAJAYA: The standardised and updated version of health standard operating procedures for the air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore, Thailand and Cambodia based on the ‘Test and Release’ method will take effect tomorrow.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said through the method, travellers would not have to wait for the results of the COVID-19 test upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Penang International Airport.

He said they would only need to undergo a COVID-19 test swab upon arrival and are allowed to continue their journey to their respective accommodation as declared in the MySejahtera Surveillance and Observation Order by boarding a private vehicle, taxi or private rental car.

“Travellers will then have to isolate themselves while waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test which will be obtained within 24 hours.

“Once they test negative, they will be allowed to carry on with their activities,” he said in a statement today.

However, if they do test positive, then they would have to comply with existing health protocols set by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Wee said the Transport Ministry (MOT) is implementing the standardised health SOPs based on current risk assessment and approval by the MOH.

“The standardisation is to avoid confusion among VTL By Air travelers who enter Malaysia and to facilitate enforcement aspects at the airport,” he said.

Further details on the updated pre-departure and entry requirements into Malaysia can be found on the Immigration Department’s website at www.imi.gov.my.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently announced that Malaysia would enter the Transition to Endemic phase as well as reopen the country’s borders from April 1. - Bernama