Tg Piai by-election: Campaign gets off to a feverish pace

PONTIAN: Candidates in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election were seen wasting no time by wading deep into the constituency to campaign in the six-cornered fight.

If the candidates were seen busy filing their nomination papers at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here yesterday, the major parties are getting right into business on the second day of the campaign.

Pekan Nenas appeared to a popular spot as the machinery and candidates of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gerakan zeroed in on the same area today as they moved into the morning market at Pekan Nenas and later campaigned in the surrounding areas.

PH candidate Karmaine Sardini is targeting to meet about 10,000 voters daily during the campaign period until Nov 15, as members of the community may have heard of his name but have not met him in person.

“I want to introduce myself. The people may know my name but they may have not seen me before. So it is better to personally introduce myself,” said the Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief after a walkabout at Pekan Nenas today.

According to Karmaine, 66, he also planned to continue wooing voters in areas where PH lost in the 14th general election (GE14).

“We will visit as many voters as possible in the town and villages. Even though we know there are certain polling district centres (PDM) where we lost, we have to cover all areas. We do not only choose areas we are successful,” said Karmaine, who lost to BN’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan by 833 votes in the Pontian parliamentary seat in GE14.

Asked on the issues identified in the contest, he said the people here wanted a better infrastructure network especially in the urban areas.

Meanwhile, BN candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, 55, said he was planning to campaign carefully to meet as many voters as possible in the constituency.

Despite being the MP for two terms from 2008 to 2018 and as Pekan Nenas assemblyman from 2004 to 2008, he was leaving nothing to chance and would campaign hard in the by-election, more so then when he lost in Tanjung Piai in GE14.

“My strategy is to work harder and go down to meet as many people as possible. Today, I am going to several villages, to listen to the people and their problems. A by-election is very different from a general election as I am campaign as an opposition now ... this is the major challenge,” said Wee.

Gerakan candidate, Wendy Subramaniam, 38, also hit the campaign trail as early as 7am to meet the people at the morning market and church in Pekan Nenas, apart from a restaurant in Taman Utama.

Commenting on her campaign around Pekan Nenas, at noon, Wendy who is also Gerakan National deputy secretary-general and Gerakan National Wanita vice-chief said she had received very positive reactions from voters in the areas.

The three other Tanjung Piai candidates are Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, 56, who is representing Berjasa as well as two independent candidates namely tuition centre founder Dr Any Chuan Lock, 49 and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar, 45, a businesswoman representing Gabungan Teksi Se-Malaysia (GTSM).

As for Ang, he is adopting an online approach by campaigning via social media such as Facebook and hoped to be the third voice in parliament as well as to share views on education. Meanwhile Berjasa’s machinery will start their campaign tomorrow.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 16 as polling day and Nov 12 for early voting in the by-election.

The Tanjung Piai by-election was held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21 due to heart complications. In GE14, Dr Md Farid defeated Wee (BN-MCA) and Nordin Othman (PAS) with a 524-vote majority. — Bernama