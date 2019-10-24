Tg Piai by-election: EC sells six sets of nomination forms

PONTIAN: The Election Commission (EC) has sold six sets of nomination forms for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, as of today.

State EC director Mohammad Zaidad Abdul Samat said, the forms were purchased by representatives or agents of major political parties.

“However, so far no parties have made their deposit payments for the by-election and campaign materials.

“The nomination forms can still be purchased until the nomination day on Nov 2 at 10am,” he told reporters after a briefing on the by-election for EC workers at Dewan Jubli Intan here today.

Mohammad Zaidad said any party who wished to contest in the by-election could check their eligibility at the nearest returning officers’ office from Oct 28 to 30.

On the possibility of a flood occurring during the by-election, he said EC was always prepared for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zaidad advised members of the public to check their voting locality, polling districts, polling centres/channels via MySPR Daftar application. — Bernama