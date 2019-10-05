Tg Piai by-election: Johor Umno fully supports BN’s choice of candidate

JOHOR BARU: Johor Umno will fully support any candidate that Barisan Nasional (BN) nominates for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

The party expressed its commitment in a Tanjung Piai Declaration launched today in conjunction with the state Umno Convention 2019 here.

Johor Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said the by-election would be a testing ground for BN following its national pact with PAS.

“We will wholeheartedly support the Tanjung Piai by-election candidate as a team in the spirit of the BN consensus.

“We will also work with the BN machinery to ensure victory for the candidate that had been chosen mutually,” he said while launching the declaration.

Samsolbari stressed that Johor Umno would also attend to other matters including strengthening the New Malay Nationalism ideology as the basis and core of party and founding members’ struggle. - Bernama