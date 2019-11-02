Tg Piai: Festive mood at nomination centre, candidates arrive early

PONTIAN: There was a festive mood this morning at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here, the nomination centre for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by-election, as candidates arrived with their supporters.

However, the situation was under control, with the presence of more than 400 members and officers of the police force.

The weather has so far been good, facilitating the process of nominating the candidates which began at 9am.

Three roads near the centre – Jalan Osman, Jalan Ismail and Jalan Dewanakan – have been temporarily closed since 8am for the benefit of the candidates and their supporters.

At about 8am, the Pakatan Harapan candidate, Karmaine Sardini from Bersatu, arrived with the party’s top leadership, including Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, its deputy Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir, head of the women’s wing Datuk Seri Rina Harun as well as leaders of other PH component parties from PKR, DAP and Amanah and thousands of supporters.

Also seen were the Gerakan candidate who is also its deputy secretary-general Wendy Subramaniam and party president Datuk Dominic Lau.

The Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) candidate, its president Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, came with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng arrived at the centre at 8.50am with key leaders from the party.

Also seen was independent candidate Dr Ang Chuan Lock who is the founder of a tuition centre.

The Election Commission has set today as the nomination day and Nov 16 as polling day.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, on Sept 21, following heart complications.