Tg Piai: PH camp gets morale booster from Wan Azizah on first day of campaign

PONTIAN: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) camp received a morale booster on the first day of campaign for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election here yesterday with the visit and support from its president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah was in Johor Bau earlier yesterday to officiate the opening the national-level Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Plaza Angsana.

After visiting and officiating Tanjung Piai PKR branch office, Wan Azizah, also proceeded to visit the Rimba Terjum Polling District Centre before meeting with the voters in Rambah, Kukup, at Manja Corner restaurant, which is famous for its ‘Mee Bandung Udang Galah’ (saucy noodle with freshwater prawn).

She arrived at the restaurant at 8.30pm, accompanied by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and party members.

“After 25 years of running this business, this is the first time a deputy prime minister came to my restaurant. The ones that occasionally came here are Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr. Sahruddin Jamal, former Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub,” the 50-year-old restaurant owner, Ismail Sirat, said.

Wan Azizah then visited PH main operation centre for the by-election, which was opened since Oct 17, at Eco Rambah.

The by-election for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency on Nov 16 will witness a six-cornered fight involving candidates from PH, Barisan Nasional (BN), Gerakan, Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two Independent candidates.

PH, which is on a mission to defend the seat it won in the 14th General Election (GE14) last year, is fielding the Head of the Tanjung Piai Bersatu Division, Karmaine Sardini, 66, while BN is fielding the former incumbent for the seat, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, 55.

Also trying their luck are Gerakan, which nominated its National Deputy Secretary-General and National Vice-Head of the party’s Wanita Wing, Wendy Subramaniam, 38, President of Berjasa Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, 56, and two Independent candidates namely tuition centre founder Ang Chuan Lock, 49, and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar, 43.

The by-election is called following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Bersatu on Sept 21.

Early voting is set on Nov 12, while polling is on Nov 16. — Bernama