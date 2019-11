PONTIAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president Mohamad Sabu yesterday advised voters in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency not to be influenced by racial issues played up by irresponsible quarters.

“Racial issues often being raised. This will threaten racial unity and integration,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Borak Kopitiam’ programme in Pekan Nanas here.

Also present were PH candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election Karmaine Sardini, Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong and Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said PH needed to work hard to win the parliamentary seat by explaining government policies to the electorate.

Polling is on Nov 16. The seat fell vacant following the death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21.

The by-election is a six-cornered fight involving Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar. — Bernama