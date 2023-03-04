Tganu police receive five reports on umrah fraud packages

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have received five reports related to fraudulent haj and umrah pilgrimage packages by two companies involving losses amounting to RM214,315.

State police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said four reports were received yesterday (Sunday) involving a company in Kuala Terengganu, while one report was lodged today against a travel agency in Alor Setar, Kedah.

In this regard, he reminded the public to be wary of umrah package bargains offered by certain travel agencies.

“We have received five reports on umrah package fraud so far this year, involving losses of more than RM200,000, compared to only two cases last year with a total loss of RM120,000,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters here, today.

Rohaimi expected that more victims would come forward to lodge police reports in the near future, adding that the cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Ahmad Kashfi Ab Rahman, said he and 14 other family members were scheduled to depart for the Holy Land on Feb 28, but the trip was postponed to March 3 for certain reasons.

However, the civil servant said he was informed by his brother that the company had cancelled their flight and would provide a new date for their family to go to the holy land to perform the umrah.

“My brother and I then attempted to contact the company but there was no answer.

“Feeling cheated, we made decision to lodge a police report. We also found out that this company is having problems and there are other people from Terengganu who have become their victims,” he said when met after making a police report today. - Bernama