TH allocates RM1.6 million for flood relief assistance

PETALING JAYA: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has allocated a total of RM1.6 million for flood relief assistance to help those who have borne the brunt of the massive floods nationwide.

Its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin said in a statement today that the aid will be distributed directly or through its strategic partners and non-governmental organisations (NGO).

Amrin then pointed out that more than 280 of its employees and their family members were affected by the massive floods in Selangor, Pahang , and Malacca.

“Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and its group of companies have responded to the plight of Malaysians affected by the major floods by contributing funds, food and volunteer cleaning services,“ he said.

“Our priority is the welfare of our staff and their families. More than 280 of them throughout the TH Group are receiving immediate assistance. We also launched an internal donation drive and mobilised its volunteers to assist affected staff in Selangor, Pahang and Malacca,“ he said.

Additionally Amrin said TH is collaborating with government agencies under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) such as JAKIM to ease the plight of flood victims through volunteer group the Musa’adah Squad and by contributing various forms of assistance such as basic necessities, food supplies, and temporary accommodation.

Besides that , he said TH Group of Companies which includes Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB), Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (Takaful Malaysia), TH Properties Sdn. Bhd., TH Hotel & Residence (THHR), TH Travel & Services (THTS), Theta EDGE Berhad (Theta) and TH Plantations Berhad also provided much needed relief and assistance to customers, employees and the affected public.

“This includes monetary support for each affected staff by TH Properties while THHR provides 12 rooms with meals at the hotel in Kelana Jaya to accommodate affected staff and their family members,“ he said.

As for THTS, he said it has offered financial aid and cleaning services to its affected staff.

“Theta is contributing monetary support for each of its employees affected as post flood relief and mobilised its staff as volunteers,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said BIMB has launched its Bantuan Prihatin Banjir which aims to assist existing individual and business clients with financing repayments if they have been affected by the floods.

“BIMB has also allocated RM420,000 for flood relief efforts and has distributed urgent relief items to PPS SK Bukit Changgang, Hulu Langat assisted by BIMB volunteers. BIMB will be going to affected areas in Pahang to continue with its flood relief mission,“ he said.

While Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA has assisted 200 flood victims by providing lunch and dinner for two days.

According to Amrin, Takaful Malaysia offered a complimentary towing service to customers affected by floods.

“As part of its initiative to expedite the claim process of flood-affected customers with Special Perils coverage, Takaful Malaysia has waived the police report as a requirement for claim submission with immediate effect until further notice,“ he said.