TH cautions public to be wary of scammers using Telegram app

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Haji (TH) advises the public to be careful not to become victim of scammers using the Telegram application to dupe people.

TH in a statement informed that there are parties who impersonate TH personnel and use the TH logo and offer investment schemes that promise lucrative profits on the platform.

“These scammers also set up a ‘Group Chat’ (Tabung Haji & Investment) on Telegram to carry out investment activities by promising unreasonable profits.

TH advised its depositors not to be deceived and fall victim to scammers who make unreasonable offers especially from third parties.

Enquries can be made at Tabung Haji Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-62071919. -Bernama