TH commemorates 60th anniversary with Diamond Jubilee Cycling Pogramme

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has organised the Diamond Jubilee Cycling Programme with 500 participants in conjunction with its 60th anniversary this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the activity was one of the programmes designed to celebrate TH anniversary, which aimed to strengthen friendships among the staff of TH, subsidiaries and Islamic agencies under the department.

“Besides promoting good health, the activity can improve work productivity for TH staff and programme participants.

“Engaging in sports activities helps to activate muscles and increase stamina. Cycling, for instance, is not only for leisure but also for releasing stress and invigorating the mind. I hope this activity continues,” he said in his speech at the programme at Menara TH here today.

Mohd Na’im said leisure and sports activities should be part of everyone’s daily routine because they are just as important as other life needs.

Meanwhile, TH Group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said the 20-kilometre fun ride that will take participants across the city centre started and ended at Menara TH, Jalan Tun Razak.

“In addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle, this activity can also help people stay productive and raise awareness about personal health care and the environment,” he said.

Also present at the event was 1998 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Nor Effandy Rosli, an icon in Malaysian cycling. -Bernama