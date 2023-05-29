TH: Cost for Masyair operation to remain until 2025

MAKKAH: The cost for Masyair operation will remain unchanged until 2025 after Tabung Haji (TH) and the muassasah company, Mashariq signed a service level agreement (SLA) contract for three years starting this year.

Masyair refers to the movement of pilgrims from Makkah to Arafah and then onwards to Muzdalifah and Mina, which is the culmination of haj rituals.

Without mentioning the cost, Malaysian Haj Delgation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the agreement included facilities for pilgrims’ comfort such as tents in Mina and toilets, as well as in terms of food quality, smooth bus movement, and the stoning ritual time slot.

“The agreement is part of TH’s efforts to deal with the increase in costs every year. The agreed-upon cost is fixed for three years and remains the same for the period,” he told reporters after attending the ta’aruf programme of the Malaysian haj delegation with Mashariq for the 1444 Hijrah Haj season here.

However, Syed Saleh explained that Masyair operating cost is only a portion of the total cost of performing the haj which also covers accommodation, flights and mandatory payments to the government of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Mashariq chairman Adnan Hussain Mandourah said the firm will work as a team with TH to serve the pilgrims from Malaysia.

“We put pressure on ourselves to make the services better and better to exceed the expectations of our brothers and sisters in Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama