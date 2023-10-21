TH depositors advised to be wary of dubios investment schemes offering lucrative profit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji) today advised its depositors, as well as the public, to be careful and not easily influenced by offers that promise lucrative returns through dubious investment schemes.

Tabung Haji (TH), in a statement today, said there are irresponsible parties using tactics by advertising investment schemes on social media such as Facebook and TikTok to deceive the public.

“These advertisements will be linked to the WhatsApp application to further deceive the public by promising high and fast profits.

“We advise (TH) depositors and the public to always be alert to tricks by scammers,“ read the statement.

TH depositors and the public can contact the Tabung Haji Contact Center (THCC) at 03-62071919 for any queries. - Bernama