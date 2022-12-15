TH: Haj offer letters, appeals and health criteria to be announced later

KUALA LUMPUR: The date of issuance of Haj offer letters to selected prospective pilgrims for the Haj season 1444H/2023M will be notified through Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) official communication platform at a later date.

TH executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman advised the public not to easily believe the news circulating on social media regarding the date of issuance of Haj offer letters, appeals, eligibility requirements for future Haj pilgrims and health examination criteria.

He said unverified news on social media has caused anxiety among the community, with TH authorities receiving many queries regarding the matter.

“Prospective Malaysian haj pilgrims are advised to wait for the official announcement on this year’s Haj status from TH who will notify as soon as the total quota, selection criteria, and implementation method for this year’s Haj season has been decided by the Saudi Arabian government.

“After the date of issue of the Haj offer letter is announced, prospective Malaysian Haj pilgrim can visit www.thijari.com.my or upload the THiJARI application to check and respond to the Haj offer letter that has been issued,“ he said in a statement today.

In the same statement, TH also said the basic Haj course has been organised for 13 weeks from Nov 25 this year to Feb 17 next year to equip prospective Haj pilgrims with knowledge related to Haj worship as well as getting the latest overview of the holy land.

For further inquiries, contact the TH Contact Centre (THCC) at 03-6207-1919. - Bernama