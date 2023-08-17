TH launches Integrity Plan, signs corruption-free pledge

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) launched the TH 2023-2027 Integrity Plan today to strengthen its corporate governance as well as enhance integrity and professionalism among its staff.

In a statement, TH said the Integrity Plan contains three main approaches to achieve its mission and ‘Maqasid Syariah’, namely policies and governance; values and ethics; and morals and culture.

To battle the scourge of corruption, TH also signed a Corruption-Free Pledge (IBR), which was witnessed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and TH chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

In the same statement, TH group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said, as the institution which managed the assets of all Muslims in the country, every TH staff must take great care in shouldering the responsibility entrusted to them, to safeguard the welfare of the depositors as well as haj pilgrims, in line with the provisions of the Act (Tabung Haji Act 1995).

“As a public entity, TH is always in the eye of the public and therefore responsible for managing the deposits and haj pilgrimages of Malaysian Muslims. It is the duty of TH to ensure that integrity is upheld by staff at every level.

“In order to fulfill this responsibility, TH is systematically continuing its efforts in instilling the culture, and to educate and apply the definition integrity in line with the National Integrity Plan,” said Syed Hamadah.

Meanwhile, Azam said that the TH Integrity Plan is an initiative which proves the determination and commitment of TH staff in supporting MACC’s efforts and aspiration in battling corruption and ensuring good governance in their daily tasks.

“The TH Management’s commitment is evidenced by the Ikrar Bebas Rasuah (IBR) and the Integrity Plan and significant in showing the stance of the organisation’s top management on the prevention of corruption.

“I sincerely hope that today’s programme is not a one-off and will be followed up with other actions by TH’s top management in an effort to improve the integrity of TH staff,“ said Azam.

The IBR pledge was joined by 220 TH staff. -Bernama