TH lodges third police report on 2017 financial accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: The new board and management of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has lodged its third police report relating to its 2017 financial accounts and how representations by key executives led to the declaration of hibah against the Tabung Haji Act 1995.

In the police report, made at the Dang Wangi police station, TH identified two executive working papers presented to the board of directors at two special board meetings on Feb 6 and Feb 9, 2018.

“The executive working papers were prepared by Datuk Rozaida Omar, group chief financial officer and supported by Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, the then group managing director and chief executive.

“The papers contained statements and representations which led to incorrect figures being reflected in the said financial statements which were accepted by the board,“ TH said in a statement.

On the basis of the said financial statements, the board made a recommendation to the minister responsible, who then approved the declaration to distributable “Hibah Tahunan of 4.5%” and “Hibah Haji of 1.75%” in contravention of Section 22 of the Tabung Haji Act 1995.

The audited financial statements of TH for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017 was signed off on April 3, 2018 by the then chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and Johan on behalf of the TH board and by Rozaida as the principal officer primarily responsible for the financial management and accounting records of TH. — Bernama