TH media team plays vital role to disseminate right info on haj operation

MAKKAH: The Tabung Haji (TH) media team, which also comprises members of the Malaysian media, plays an important role in disseminating all information regarding this year’s haj operation to the public at home.

TH Head of Malaysian Haj Delegation Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said with the information provided by the team, haj pilgrims and their families in Malaysia would be able to get a clearer picture of the current situation in the Holy Land and other issues arising during the pilgrimage, if any.

He said TH also has its own team to monitor social media users’ opinions about the agency and would provide immediate response to clarify any misunderstandings.

“We are aware that there are some issues that are being manipulated and our media team will try to provide the right information so as not to be misunderstood by the public.

“TH also has its own platforms to reach out to social media users. It has its own Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages to disseminate information and latest updates about Malaysian pilgrims in the Holy Land.

“As such, all pilgrims and their families are advised to get the right information from the right sources,” he told Bernama here.

A total of 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims will be performing haj this year with the assistance of 640 TH staff. - Bernama