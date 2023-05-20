TH: Muslims must be vigilant of hajj by proxy offers

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in the country are reminded to be more vigilant with offers to engage in hajj by proxy (badal haji) services by travel agencies or certain individuals, to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) hajj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said every individual from outside Makkah is required to obtain a hajj visa to perform the hajj pilgrimage as prescribed by the Saudi Arabian government.

He said that even local residents need to get a permit from the Saudi Arabian authorities for that purpose.

“TH will continue to remind the public to be extra vigilant to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

“The hajj by proxy package, if it is around RM1,000 to RM3,500 and above, is way too cheap, compared with the original price of the hajj permit, the lowest price of which is around SR4,000 (RM4,800) and other expenses that have to be borne by the local residents in Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saleh stressed that TH and its agencies are not involved in any form of promotion, offering, or even the provision of hajj by proxy services. - Bernama