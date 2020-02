PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) had only sold off some of its properties that were not making money.

He said this was because there were other ways of investing the money to get better returns.

“Some of the properties are not useful and not giving any return, therefore they (TH) should get rid of it,” he told reporters after launching of National Anti-Drug Month, here today.

The prime minister said this in response to the concerns that the government is not looking after the interests of Muslims following reports that the operations of four TH hotels had been transferred to the Ministry of Finance’s special purpose vehicle, Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (UJ).

TH and UJ in a joint statement earlier today said the hotels will continue under the new management without any downsizing.

The entire management and staff of the hotel chain, previously managed by the TH Hotel and Residence Sdn Bhd (THHR), will be taken over by UJ Property Management Sdn Bhd (UJPM), UJ’s wholly-owned subsidiary beginning April 1.

The statement said, the four hotels, TH Hotel Kota Kinabalu, TH Hotel Bayan Lepas, TH Hotel and Convention Centre Alor Star and TH Hotel and Convention Centre Kuala Terengganu, will remain as syariah-compliant hotels and will be renamed as Raia Hotel.

In another development, Dr Mahathir said the government would gather all the necessary information about the allegation that many Malaysians are seeking asylum in Australia.

“We will gather all information before taking any action,” he said briefly.

Citing the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), a local news portal today reported that one-fourth of asylum-seekers who flew in to Australia last month were Malaysians.

The SMH cited figures tabled in the Australian Parliament, which showed a total of 546 Malaysians were among 1,931 “plane people” or asylum seekers who arrived by air. - Bernama