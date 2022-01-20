TH pledges full cooperation to RCI, services operate as usual

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) pledges full cooperation to the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) in its probe into the agency’s management and operational issues from 2014 to 2020, based on the law, and will ensure daily services and operations run smoothly as usual.

Its group managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin, said the findings and views from RCI members would be able to help improve TH’s governance and management aspects in the future.

“Daily operations, investment activities and services provided by TH to depositors will continue as usual,“ he said in a statement issued today.

Meanwhile, TH chairman, Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, in the same statement, said the RCI findings would further strengthen TH as a national and international Islamic financial institution.

The statement also said that the support and trust of the community are very important for TH to continue its mandate, as a financial institution that provides facilities for Muslims in the country to save money to perform the pilgrimage.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to the setting up of the RCI to investigate TH’s management and operational issues from 2014 to 2020.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, said His Majesty has also consented to the appointment of six RCI members, including former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif as its chairman. - Bernama