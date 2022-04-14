TH presents RM2m tithe to Sarawak Baitulmal Fund

KUCHING: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today handed over its business tithe totalling RM2,036,294 for the financial year of 2021 to the Sarawak Baitulmal Fund.

In a statement, TH said its group managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin, presented the tithe payment to Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here.

According to Amrin, the tithe payment was part of TH’s responsibility as a caring Islamic organisation with the aim of empowering Islamic finance and developing the socio-economy of the ummah for the benefit of asnaf (eligible tithe recipients).

“The total TH tithe payment for 2021 continues to record an increase of 1.4 per cent to RM107.197 million compared to RM105.712 million in 2020.

“TH hopes the tithe payment can be utilised by the Sarawak Baitulmal Fund for the economic sustainability of the asnaf group,” he said in the statement.

This year, TH has also allocated RM28.8 million to implement its corporate social responsibility programmes that will have a positive impact on the asnaf group. - Bernama