TH receives another recognition from Saudi govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has been named the recipient of the Saudi Arabian Labaittom Award for the Best Service category for Haj Affairs Office.

TH in a statement said that the award was presented by Saudi Arabia Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in a ceremony attended by various countries in Makkah, last Friday.

According to the statement, in February, TH also received the Labbaitom Award for the Best Haj Guide Service and Programme in the Islamic World.

Mohd Na’im in the statement said the system and efficiency of the management of Malaysian pilgrims has always been recognised as the best model in the world, which is often emulated by the international community.

He said the criteria for this award included the application of technology to coordinate services to pilgrims, the preparation for worship and haj courses, the percentage of pilgrims’ satisfaction with the services offered and the evaluation of services provided throughout the Haj season, among others.

“This can be seen through TH’s preparedness in aspects of Haj management in the Holy Land such as the provision of infrastructure in accommodation buildings for pilgrims, accommodation service offices, customer service offices, health services, the use of the THhujjaj application and the services of Haj officials and guides,“ he said.

Also present at the ceremony were TH chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar; its group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman; Malaysian Haj group head Datuk Sri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman and the TH management team in Makkah.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Mohd Na’im congratulated TH’s top management and employees for the accomplishment.

“This is what I always want (that is) for the management of TH to provide the best service to the Malaysian pilgrims. The achievement is something to be very proud of.

“My deepest appreciation and thanks to the Malaysian pilgrims who always put their trust in TH. It is a great honour for us,“ he added. - Bernama