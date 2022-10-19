TH remains committed to improving haj services: Idris

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) should be commended for their dedication to providing the best service to all Malaysian pilgrims during every haj season, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

Idris said that although the haj operation in the 1443H season differed from previous years, TH had successfully managed the haj journey of all pilgrims well.

“Alhamdulillah, this year I had the chance to inspect TH preparations at the TH Complex in Sepang and see how the staff manage and treat the pilgrims while in the Holy Land, especially during Masya’ir.

“I am impressed by the commitment and hard work shown, therefore well done and thank you to all the officers for your contributions and service throughout the 1443H/2022 haj operation, whether in the country or the Holy Land,” he said in his speech at the thanksgiving ceremony for the haj operation at Menara TH here today.

According to Idris, the success of the 1443H haj operation is also the result of solid cooperation and full support from various parties, especially government and private agencies.

Elaborating, he said TH had received donations worth RM1.8 million from 12 organisations through the ‘Sahabat Korporat TH’ programme, which helped facilitate Malaysian pilgrims to carry out their worship smoothly.

The donations were in the form of cash and necessities for pilgrims, such as wheeled bags, sling bags, prayer mats, reading materials and health equipment.

“This contribution not only provided ROI (return of investment) in the form of brand exposure to the companies involved but, more importantly, a much better return in the afterlife, Insya-Allah.

“On behalf of the government, thank you and well done to all Corporate Friends, and I hope their concern will be an example for others, and I call on more corporate bodies to participate in the future,” he said.

Idris also said that the department would constantly monitor and work with TH to strive to provide the best service at a reasonable cost for Malaysian pilgrims.

He said that TH would continue with the targeted haj financial assistance to ensure that it is fully utilised by the needy, even though the cost of muasassah haj is expected to increase to around RM31,000 per person next year, compared to RM28,632 this year. - Bernama