TH remains under PM’s dept: PMO

PUTRAJAYA: The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will remain under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

It said speculations that TH would be transferred to the Finance Ministry were false and baseless.

The PMO said the speculations arose following the Cabinet’s decision to transfer TH’s underperforming assets to a government-owned special-purpose vehicle (SPV).

“TH remains under the jurisdiction of JPM, and this has not changed with the introduction of the SPV as agreed in the Cabinet meeting,“ it said in a statement today.

It said the transfer was part of the effort to normalise TH’s financial recovery.

TH is also placed under the supervision of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), it said.

BNM, as an independent body, and under the leadership of Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, regulates all banks and financial institutions within the country, including Islamic financial institutions, it said. — Bernama