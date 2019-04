KUALA LUMPUR: The Pilgrims’ Fund Board or Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) reported of no unusual withdrawals by its depositors with normal transactions at all its branches.

Its managing director and chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Zukri Samat, said rumours of large-scale withdrawals by TH depositors following the record low hibah (dividend) announced by the board, which had gone viral on social media, was not true and baseless.

“Our branches report of normal transactions and are also receiving additional deposit from depositors,“ he said in a statement today.

Zukri said TH would lodge a police report against quarters spreading rumours that could create anxiety among TH depositors.

He gave TH depositors the assurance that their savings are safe and that the board is committed to generating sustainable income to optimise returns, as well as is focused on helping Muslims to save and prepare for the haj pilgrimage. — Bernama