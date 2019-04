KUALA LUMPUR: The Pilgrims’ Fund Board (TH) spent RM576.38 million in the last five years (2014-2018) on 58,118 pilgrims who appealed, including those accompanying others on their first muassasah pilgrimage.

The Prime Minister’s Department said this in a statement issued at the Dewan Rakyat on April 8, in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN- Bagan Datuk) who wanted to know the amount of government subsidy given to those accompanying haj pilgrims as well as those who appealed to perform their first haj in the last five years.

On Feb 28, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa was reported to have said that TH would bear the cost of subsidy for first-time muassasah pilgrims including those who appealed to perform the haj this year.

Mujahid said the decision was made after several discussions with TH board members, taking into consideration various aspects, including TH’s financial projections for 2019.

The cost of subsidy borne by TH for this year’s pilgrimage was about RM400 million, with the subsidy paid by TH for each pilgrim at RM12,920 out of the total cost of RM22,900, so first-time pilgrims have to pay only RM9,980. — Bernama