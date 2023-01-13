TH still gives targeted financial aid to local pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is still financing part of the haj costs for Malaysians performing the pilgrimage for the first time on a Muassasah (voluntary) basis through the Haj Financial Assistance.

According to the agency, during the haj season of 2022, aid of 62 per cent totalling RM17,652 was given to a B40 pilgrim, while 55 per cent, or RM15,652, was given to a non-B40 pilgrim to perform the pilgrimage.

“This is done through setting the targeted haj payment at a rate of RM10,980 (38 per cent of haj cost) since 2022 for B40 pilgrims and RM12,980 (45 per cent of haj cost) for non-B40 pilgrims.

“Meanwhile, Muassasah pilgrims who perform the haj for the second time or more will not receive haj financial assistance and will have to bear the full payment of the cost,“ TH said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the haj fee for pilgrims is lower than the actual cost of performing the pilgrimage, which is RM28,632 per person.

On the increase in haj costs, TH cited five factors that are beyond its control.

“Contributing factors are the increase in inflation and cost of living in Saudi Arabia, foreign exchange movements, introduction of new charges and taxation, increase in quality of services and facilities, and development in Makkah and Madinah.

“A total of 64 per cent of haj cost is spent on accommodation and haj charter flights while another 36 per cent is used for services in Saudi Arabia,“ it said. - Bernama