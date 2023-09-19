TH targets to have 30,000 depositors sign up for TH Khairat by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) aims to have 30,000 depositors sign up for its TH Khairat takaful protection plan by the end of this year, which offers RM12,000 in benefits with an annual subscription as low as RM28.

Its executive director of operations Mohamed Ameen Abdul Wahab said over 9,000 depositors have signed up for the takaful protection plan since it was made available online starting on July 31.

He said that the takaful protection is provided to the beneficiaries in the event of the depositor’s death or permanent and total disability.

“The depositor can also choose to donate or infaq a portion of the total protection, amounting to RM2,000, to charitable organisations designated by the Takaful operator.

“I advise the depositors to notify the designated next of kin who are beneficiaries of this TH Khairat. In the event of a death or accident, the next of kin can come to any TH branch office or call the TH Call Centre (THCC) and we will tell them what to do,” he told Bernama.

According to Mohamed Ameen, TH Khairat is one of the value-added products for TH depositors in addition to the other benefits of saving with TH, which include assisting them in fulfilling the fifth Pillar of Islam.

He said TH viewed this as an opportunity for depositors to subscribe due to the low annual fee, which was affordable to every member of society.

“Among the advantages of saving in TH are that there is no savings limit, every ringgit saved is guaranteed by the government, it is fully Syariah-compliant, zakat is paid on behalf of depositors and savings increase as a result of profit distribution,” he said.

Mohamed Ameen said that TH Khairat is currently managed by two takaful operators, namely Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad and Hong Leong MSIG Takaful.

TH Khairat is open to all TH depositors aged as early as 30 days until 65 years old with a minimum account balance of RM100 and registration can be done online through the THiJARI platform.

The annual RM28 payment will be deducted directly from the TH account as long as the depositor has not terminated the takaful certificate. - Bernama