TH working to ensure it infrastructure ready for staff, haj pilgrims

MAKKAH: The Tabung Haji (TH) Information Technology team is actively working to ensure that the information technology (IT) infrastructure is readily available ahead of the arrival of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims in stages starting May 21.

TH information technology division operation director for the 1444 Haj season Shahidan Ishak said 11 of its personnel were among the first TH staff to arrive here on May 12 in order to ensure computers, the internet and the main system applications function properly for the use of 670 staff and pilgrims in three sectors namely in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

He said the team must also ensure a stable internet connection for the masyair operation in Arafah, Mina and Muzdalifah by diversifying its telecommunication service providers to prevent network congestion.

“It is hoped that this technical support service will assist medical and welfare workers in carrying out their duties for this year’s haj operations,” he told reporters here.

According to him, the information technology team will also ensure the smooth running of TH applications such as e-Bimbingan Haji which was introduced this year.

e-Bimbingan Hajj is a digital learning management system developed to provide a dedicated online platform for pilgrims to learn everything about haj.

Meanwhile, TH System manager Parizol Amran said he has been involved in TH information technology operations for the haj season since 1998.

He said TH’s information technology system is constantly being improved based on feedback from the previous year’s operations.

For example, he said, the health information of all prospective pilgrims can now be monitored through the health information system as soon as they receive their haj offer letter. - Bernama