Thai authorities to conduct monitoring to curb smuggling of subsidised cooking oil

JELI: The authorities in Thailand will continue to carry out monitoring to curb the smuggling of subsidised cooking oil at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Narathiwat deputy governor Patimoh Sadiyamu said she viewed the matter seriously and the issue can be addressed through cooperation by authorities from both countries.

“Traders should know that they have to comply with the policies outlined by both countries that do not allow them to sell the subsidised goods,” he told reporters after the Kayuhan Muhibbah Malaysia-Thailad programme at the Bukit Bunga Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex, here today.

A total of 2,000 participants from Thailand and Malaysia took part in the event which was also attended by Ministry of Tourism and Culture (MOTAC) Kelantan office director Mohd Aidil Afizie Daud.

In another development, Patimoh said the construction of the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge would bring benefits to the people of both countries once the project is fully completed.

“We hope that the cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia will continue through the implementation of various plans in the future,” she said. - Bernama