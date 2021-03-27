Thai babysitter nabbed for suspected child abuse

JOHOR BAHRU: A Thai babysitter was nabbed today on suspicion of abusing a six-month-old baby girl in the city, on March 14.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the 29-year-old woman was found to be married to a local man.

“On March 14, police received a report alleging that a baby girl is being abused by her Thai babysitter.

“The victim suffered bruises and swelling on her body and minor bleeding in her head,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Padzli said the baby was being treated at a private hospital here and was reported to be in stable condition.

The case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, he said.- Bernama